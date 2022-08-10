Nitish Kumar eying for bigger role in national politics, distances from BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has thus slowly set his foot for a bigger role in national politics and eyeing for 2024 General Elections.At the outset, Kumar disowned his alliance partner till yesterday, the BJP while parting his ways in the Bihar Assembly and joined hands with old friends RJD to form new alliance and the government.

Since the tone is being set for the 2024 national battle, Kumar has played his cards well and distanced himself from the BJP. A PM material, Kumar is considered as a potential leader to take on the incumbant Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on. His alliance with BJP in Bihar would have been a great obstacle for him to move to the national capital and thus he took a calculated risk and dumped BJP on time.

Kumar who is known for his clean image may pose a challenge to Modi and the BJP as an all Opposition parties joint candidate for the coveted post. Though he is being criticised for changing his alliances time and again, opportunism is the need of the hour in politics.

He resigned yesterday from the CM post in his alliance with BJP and today took oath as new CM with RJD alliance.Surprisingly Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav are old friends and followers of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, the deceased socialist leader.

The pre-alliance meeting held at Lalu’s residence was in presence of Rabri Devi as her son Tejaswi Yadav became Deputy Chief Minister in Bihar. The new alliance has support of Congress and leftists and BJP is isolated as a lone Opposition party.

There are other contenders for the top job including West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee but she has lost credibility when misled the Opposition during the Presidential election on July 18 and also during the Vice-Presidential poll on August 06. Her dubious character was noticed by the entire Opposition.

She might have helped the ruling BJP for some other gains, may be for her State but in the eyes of Opposition, she is no more a reliable leader and thus may miss the golden opportunity of being picked up by Opposition.Other regional leaders do not match the level required. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was keen at one time but it is too late due to age factor and this time not a +king+ but can play the role of King maker.

….Joseph Rao – Senior Journalist

