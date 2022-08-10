Published On : Wed, Aug 10th, 2022

After Lokmat Square, another road in Nagpur caves in

Nagpur: The second spell of monsoon continues to expose sloppy work conduced by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) as another road in city reportedly caved in here, on Wednesday. Road in Subhan Nagar in Pardi area collapsed created panic and disrupting traffic in the vicinity.

Notably, a portion of prominent stretch at Lokmat Square was also caved in earlier this week, on Monday, leading to long traffic snarls.

Following the incident grabbed attention on Social
Media, authorities swung into action. Cops have barricaded the site to prevent vehicles from damaged area and also diverted traffic.

The road, which fall under the jurisdiction of NMC, has again exposed the sloppy works of civic administration.

