Nitin Raut from Nagpur North, Sunil Kedar from Saoner as Congress announces 51 candidates names
Mumbai: The Congress Central Election Committee has announces the first list of 51 candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra.
Dr Nitin Raut is the only name in the list from Nagpur , he will fight from Nagpur North. Sunil Kedar current MLA from Saoner has bee retained from the same seat
The Congress Central Election Committee announces the first list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/LUruU7UNWB
— Congress (@INCIndia) September 29, 2019