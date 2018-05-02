Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nitin Raut from Nagpur North, Sunil Kedar from Saoner as Congress announces 51 candidates names

Mumbai: The Congress Central Election Committee has announces the first list of 51 candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra.

Dr Nitin Raut is the only name in the list from Nagpur , he will fight from Nagpur North. Sunil Kedar current MLA from Saoner has bee retained from the same seat

