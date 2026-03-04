Nitin Gadkari to NMC: Recover dues first, don’t burden honest taxpayers

Advertisement

Nagpur: Marking the 75th foundation year of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called for purposeful and people-centric initiatives to commemorate the milestone, urging the civic body to convert celebration into tangible development.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony for former mayors and deputy mayors at the NMC headquarters, Gadkari proposed the development of 75 playgrounds across the city to symbolically mark the civic body’s platinum jubilee year. He emphasised that several meaningful works could be undertaken without placing a heavy financial burden on the exchequer.

With the civic budget round the corner, Gadkari indicated that he would offer suggestions once the new Standing Committee Chairperson begins preparations. He strongly advised against any immediate hike in property tax. “If revenue needs to be increased, first recover pending dues from defaulters,” he said, pointing out that raising taxes often penalises honest citizens while habitual defaulters escape scrutiny. Currently, outstanding property tax and water bills together have crossed Rs 1,200 crore.

Gold Rate Mar 2nd, 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,67,000/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,55,300/- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,87,200 /- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Reflecting on NMC’s legacy, Gadkari underlined the importance of preserving its institutional history. He suggested creating a digital archive documenting the civic body’s journey and the contributions of former mayors and deputy mayors to inspire future generations. He also recommended improved facilities and concessions for former office-bearers, acknowledging that their bipartisan efforts laid the foundation of Nagpur’s urban growth.

Several former mayors, including Kunda Vijaykar, Dayashankar Tiwari, Vasundhara Masurkar, Pandurang Hivarkar, Archana Dehankar, Anil Sole, Nanda Jichkar, Rajesh Tambe and Kishor Dorle, were felicitated at the function. Family members of deceased former office-bearers were also present, adding an emotional touch to the occasion. The programme began with a tribute to the city’s first Mayor, Sheshrao Krishnarao Wankhede, honouring his pioneering contribution. A special recognition was also conferred upon Padma Shri Dr Vilas Dangre for his service to the city.

Calling the corporator’s role one of the most challenging in public life, Gadkari observed that while becoming an MLA, MP or minister may appear easier, corporators are directly answerable to citizens from early morning each day, often with limited financial resources. Even when funds are sanctioned, procedural bottlenecks delay implementation, he noted.

MLA Vikas Thakre urged corporators to safeguard their authority and take firm action against corrupt officials. Mayor Neeta Thakre assured that Gadkari’s suggestions would be considered seriously and that necessary instructions would be issued to the administration.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of several political and administrative dignitaries, including MLAs Krishna Khopde, Praveen Datke and Mohan Mate, MLC Sandeep Joshi, Deputy Mayor Leela Hathibed, Leader of the House Narendra (Balya) Borkar, Leader of Opposition Sanjay Mahakalkar, Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari, and Additional Commissioners Vasumana Pant and Vaishnavi B.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement