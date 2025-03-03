NITI Aayog Invites RTI Expert Naveen Agrawal for Special Training Session

Nagpur: Shri Naveen Maheshkumar Agrawal, Registrar of Dada Ramchand Bakhru Sindhu Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur, and a nationally renowned trainer on the Right to Information Act (RTI), has been invited as a Guest Faculty by the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog, Government of India, New Delhi. He will deliver a special training session on the Right to Information Act, 2005 at a one-day program scheduled for March 5, 2025, at NITI Bhawan, New Delhi.

Shri Naveen Agrawal is a highly experienced and acclaimed trainer in the field of Right to Information. He has trained over 5,000 government and semi-government officers on RTI. He serves as a Guest Faculty at Yashada, Pune, Maharashtra’s premier administrative training institute, and as a resource person at Dr. Harishchandra Mathur Rajasthan State Institute of Public Administration, Jaipur. Additionally, he is a certified RTI trainer by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Government of India.

Gold Rate Monday 02 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,200 /- Gold 22 KT 79,200 /- Silver / Kg 94,400 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

His book, ‘Digest of RTI Cases’, has received widespread recognition for its comprehensive coverage of legal cases and interpretations related to the Right to Information Act.

A Prestigious Invitation from NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog is the Government of India’s premier policy think tank, providing critical policy and governance inputs to the administration. The Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, serves as its chairman.

Being invited by a prestigious institution like NITI Aayog is a testament to Shri Naveen Agrawal’s vast administrative experience and his expertise in the Right to Information Act. This invitation not only acknowledges his significant achievements but also highlights his contribution to strengthening governance and transparency.

On this momentous achievement, President of Sindhi Hindi Vidya Samiti Dr. I.P. Keswani, Chairman Dr. Vinky Rughwani, General Secretary, Shri Neeraj Bakhru, Secretary College Affairs Shri Amit Bakhru, Principal of the College Dr. V. M. Pendsey, Vice Principal Dr. Satish Tewani, Dr. Milind Shinkhede, Dr. Leena Chandnani, Dr. Sunita Hiwarkar along with the teaching and non-teaching staff, have extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Shri Naveen Agrawal.

This invitation marks a significant step towards the effective implementation of the Right to Information Act, further reinforcing the foundation of transparent and accountable governance.