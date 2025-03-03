Nagpur to Host Women Entrepreneurs Fair from March 5 to 11

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), through its Social Development Department, is organizing a Women Entrepreneurs Fair to provide a platform for women entrepreneurs and self-help groups to showcase their skills and products. The event will be held at Reshimbagh Ground from March 5 to March 11, 2025. The inaugural ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, March 5, at 5 PM and will be presided over by dignitaries. This information was shared by NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary during a press conference, where Additional Commissioner Ms. Aanchal Goyal and Deputy Commissioner of the Social Development Department, Dr. Ranjana Lade, were also present.

The fair is expected to be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Mr. Nitin Gadkari, and State Revenue Minister and Nagpur District Guardian Minister Mr. Chandrashekhar Bawankule, along with other esteemed guests.

The primary objective of the Women Entrepreneurs Fair is to provide opportunities for women entrepreneurs in Nagpur to exhibit their home-based industries, encourage self-employment among women, and promote their culinary and artistic skills. The event will feature a range of programs and activities over the week, with 250 stalls allocated to women entrepreneurs and self-help groups for product sales. Additionally, financial aid in the form of cheques will be distributed to eligible beneficiaries of various women empowerment schemes and to differently-abled women.

Following the inauguration on March 5, the cultural program Maharashtra Lokdhara will be presented, featuring performances by artists including Sarang Joshi, Mukul Pandey, and Niketa Joshi. On March 6, Prasanna Joshi and his team will perform a Ghazal Sandhya evening. The event will continue with dance performances by Sachin Dongre Group and Avanti Kate Group on March 7. A special fashion show will be held on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day as part of NMC’s Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

On March 9, Hrishikesh Ranade and his team will present a Live in Concert, followed by a Swara Jallosh program featuring Hindi and Marathi songs along with a comedy segment on March 10, led by Rajesh Chitnis and his team. The grand finale on March 11 will feature Nishchayacha Mahameru, a musical tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by Shreya Kharabe and her team. The event will conclude with a formal closing ceremony.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation aims to use this fair as a stepping stone for empowering women entrepreneurs and promoting local businesses while celebrating their contributions to society.