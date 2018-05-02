Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Jul 16th, 2019

NIT demolishes illegal religious structures in East Division

Nagpur: Following directives of Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court, a team of Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) on Tuesday bulldozed illegal religious structures situated along roads, pavements and public utility places. In all 12 illegal religious structures were demolished under the jurisdiction of NIT’s East Division.

The illegal structures that faced the NIT action include Hanuman Mandir, Surya Nagar, Pardi, Panchsheel Dhwaj (Flag), Jaidurga Nagar, Bhandewadi, Panchsheel Dhwaj in Bhole Nagar, Swagat Nagar, Hanuman Mandir under high tension cable, near Ashish Bhel Centre, Panchsheel Dhwaj under high tension cable in Bhandewadi, Hanuman Mandir under high tension cable, Satguru Nagar, Bhandewadi, Hanuman Temple, Bhandewadi, Panchsheel Dhwaj in Bhandewadi, Bajrang Dal Sena office, Samata Nagar, Bhandewadi, Hanuman Mandir in Bhandewadi, Panchsheel Dhwaj in Samata Nagar, Bhandewadi and Nag Mandir, Ambe Nagar, Bhandewadi. Two JCB machines and two tippers were deployed during the drive.

The NIT also demolished paan thelas, chicken shops and eight tin sheds situated dangerously below high tension cable in Bhandewadi.

The demolition drive was directed by NIT Chairman and Superintendent Engineer (HQ) and was carried out by East Division’s Executive Engineer Sanjay Chimurkar, Divisional Officer Sidharth Mankar, Junior Engineers Avinash Ghogle, Deepak Dhakate, Estate Engineering Assistant Suresh Chavan, Enforcement Department’s chief Manohar Patil.

Kalamna Police Inspector Vishwanath Chavan and Crime Branch Inspector Nitin Fatangale along with other staff were present during the action to maintain peace.

Earlier, continuing its tough stand, the High Court on Monday had directed the civic authorities along with the Public Works Department and Collectorate to demolish illegal religious structures from their respective jurisdictions.

