NIT declares Smart City’s Gokulpeth multi-level parking plaza illegal

Nagpur: The Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) has slammed Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) for alleged encroachment on its land at Gokulpeth Market in the name of a multi-level parking.

Manoj Kumar Suryawanshi, Chairman, NIT on Wednesday told the newspersons during a media interaction at his office that NIT would soon issue a notice to NSSCDCL directing it to stop the construction at the site. He claimed that NSSCDCL did not seek NIT’s consent for the multi-level parking in Gokulpeth. Suryawanshi clarified NIT’s stand when he was asked about the status of its multi-storeyed business complex planned at Gokulpeth site in collaboration with Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

The NIT Chairman claimed that, till now, NIT was not aware about the ongoing construction of multi-level parking at Gokulpeth market on its land. The statement of NIT boss flies in the face of facts, as the Zonal Office of Executive Engineer, West Region, of the NIT is housed in the building at Gokulpeth itself. The multi-level parking site is located behind the NIT’s office yet the Chairman claimed to be not aware of the NSSCDCL’s plan is quite surprising. It exposes slack surveillance on part of the agency or deliberate overlooking of the project.

The multi-level parking plaza site is in the prime locality of the city and NIT officials were not aware about its construction. This points the needle of suspicion at them. The Chairman informed the media that he has signed on the notice to be served on NSSCDCL directing the latter to immediately stop the ongoing construction and vacate the site. However, no time frame has been provided for removing the already erected iron pillars at the site, he added.

What makes the matter further intriguing is the fact that NIT is one of the stakeholders in NSSCDCL. So the stance of the NIT Chairman about not knowing about the multi-level parking plan at Gokulpeth market seems quite surprising. This is so as parking plans have been in the public domain since long. A visit to the site on Wednesday revealed that already much money has been put into putting up basic structure at the site by the contractor named by NSSCDCL. So who’s going to be responsible for wastage of public money as now NSSCDCL would need to pull down the iron structure.

The traders in Gokulpeth market said that the contractor working on a multi-level parking plaza had excavated the ground. The excavated earth remained dumped at Gokulpeth vegetable market, just behind the NIT’s building on West High Court Road, which caused much trouble to visitors and citizens.

Traders at NIT building asked to vacate within three days

Nagpur Improvement Trust spooked the traders at Gokulpeth market as it had directed them to vacate their shops within three days. The notice was served to more than 70 shopkeepers having valid lease deeds on Wednesday itself. This evoked sharp reactions from the shopkeepers. The traders said that the notice, bearing signature of Executive Officer, NIT, claims that since the building on WHC is in dilapidated state, to avoid any loss of lives and property, the traders should immediately vacate it.

Further, the shop-owners were directed to hand over the possession to Executive Engineer (West), NIT, who has its office in the same dilapidated building. Asked about the notices, Chairman, Manoj Kumar Suryawanshi, said, it is true. The building condition is not good. When asked, how can NIT’s office function in the same building? The Chairman, sporting a smile on his face, said, “We can shift the office to some other location.” As of date, despite the building being structurally weak, various Government offices are functioning, including the office of NIT, without any hindrance.

