NIT Board of Trustees approve various projects in Nagpur

The NIT Board sought expenditure details from Maha Metro in respect of Nagpur Metro project

Nagpur: The 1204th General Meeting of Board of Trustees of Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) was held on Thursday. In this meeting, NIT Chairman Manojkumar Suryavanshi, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, NIT Trustee and West Nagpur MLA Vikas Thakre, NIT Trustee Sandeep Itkelwar and Town Planning Department Joint Director and Trustee Supriya Thool were present. In this meeting, the board approved various subjects.

During the meeting the NIT Trustees resolved to seek details of expenditure incurred by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) in respect of Nagpur Metro project. The Trustees took a note of release of Rs 30 crore to MMRCL. Chairman, Manojkumar Suryawanshi, exercising his powers, approved payment of the dues of NIT to MMRCL. MLA Vikas Thakre and Sandeep Itkelwar questioned the haste with which the Chairman approved transfer of the funds to MMRCL.

On Thursday, NIT administration tabled a proposal in Board meeting seeking post facto sanction to Chairman’s decision. The issue of pending due of NIT had resulted in holding-up of the work of some of the stations of Nagpur Metro project. The money was released on June 30, 2022, by the Chairman without approval from the Board. In the budget, a sum of just Rs one lakh was allocated for making payment to Maha Metro. The amount to MMRCL was drawn from funds earmarked for various development works that are now likely to take back seat.

However, with change of guard at State Government, the pending amount from NIT and NMC was expected to be released to MMRCL. In the previous meeting held in Mantralaya, the Urban Development Department had disposed off the objections of NIT and NMC and directed both to fulfil the mandate of (MoU wherein each was expected to contribute 5 per cent as equity. As per the agreement, NIT was to shell out Rs 434 crore as its equity. Of these, it had paid Rs 68.25 crore while Rs. 176.11 crore were adjusted in lieu of land provided to MMRCL. Balance Rs 189.64 crore was due of which Rs 30 crore were released later.

The other resolution adopted by the Board included sanction to eight development project attracting Rs 7.21 crore expenditure. e-Tenders are to be called for value of Rs 50 lakh and above. Also the proposal included fees to be paid to VNIT for quality certification. It was decided in the meeting to make it mandatory to include storm water drains construction in all NIT development projects.

Another contentious issue related to demand of developer Nagpur Cancer and Research Hospital (NCHRI) seeking nod to join hands with Bengaluru-based party for development of hospital at Mouza Wanjari. The Board rejected the contention and directed NCHRI to construct it on own. On a proposal about change of nomenclature from agriculture to residential at Mouza Chikhli (Khurd), for Khasra No. 21/2 for an area of 2.32 is R and Khasra no. 21/4 area 3.09 Ha, the Board asked Design Department to revert the matter.

Also nod was given to development works of Rs 70 crore and Rs 30 crore that was reallocated from the budget. The Chairman, NIT, was given powers to take a suitable decision on regularisation of plot in Mouza Babulkheda where land is reserved for shopping complex-cum-vegetable market at Khasra no. 51/1, 51/2 and for State Transport.

On the matter of M/s Indo Pacific Project Pvt. Ltd. project at Mouza Hiwri, the Board discussed proposal of developer to use the land for commercial-cum-residential building. The Board said, the project be approved provided the operator withdraws the case filed for arbitration and clear entire arrears of NIT and NMC along with interest. However, the operators would not have right to provide free hold right, means the shops cannot be sold. Only after fulfilling the conditions, Chairman can take the decision on the matter.

As to Mouza Sitabuldi (West) Improvement Scheme, the Board said, new agreement be inked but only if license holder drops demand of compensation guarantee for additional premises. This was in relation to development of 2098425 sq.ft land for which it was decided to forward the proposal to State Government for approval. Joint Director, Town Planning Department, Supriya Thool also was present in the meeting.

