Indigo flight skids off runway in Jorhat, wheels get stuck in outfield

An IndiGo flight from Jorhat in Assam to Kolkata skidded off the runway during take off and a pair of its wheels got stuck in the muddy outfield, the airline said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when the aircraft was taxing out for take off with 98 passengers on board and the flight was cancelled, it said.

“IndiGo flight 6E-757 operating from Jorhat to Kolkata returned back to bay during departure. While taxiing out the pilot was advised that one of the main wheels had partially run over the grass adjacent to the taxiway,” the airline said in a statement. The pilot held the taxi procedure as a precaution and asked for necessary inspection, it added.

“The aircraft was taken back to the bay at Jorhat for inspection. During the initial inspection no abnormalities were observed. As a matter of caution the maintenance team initiated a thorough inspection. The flight was cancelled,” the IndiGo statement said.

An Airports Authority of India official told PTI that the Indigo flight to Kolkata was cancelled after being held up for several hours at Jorhat due to a “technical issue”

