Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Feb 5th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Nirbhaya convicts get 1 week for legal remedies

    2012 Delhi gang-rape case: The Delhi High Court observes that Delhi prison rules do not state that if mercy petition of one convict is pending, the execution of the other convicts can take place.

    In effect, the court said that no separate hanging can take place for the Nirbhaya convicts; their execution has to take place together.

    The court has set a period of seven days within which all the convicts have to exercise all legal remedies. After one week, the proceedings against them for the execution of death warrant will be initiated.

    Happening Nagpur
    Celerity India 2020 Beauty pageant offers “Real fame, real opportunities”
    Celerity India 2020 Beauty pageant offers “Real fame, real opportunities”
    International Kids Fashion Week brings aura of fashion week to Nagpur
    International Kids Fashion Week brings aura of fashion week to Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Fake job promise : 17 youths duped of Rs 28 lakh
    Fake job promise : 17 youths duped of Rs 28 lakh
    Crime Branch cracks murder mystery of Pardi based missing youth
    Crime Branch cracks murder mystery of Pardi based missing youth
    Maharashtra News
    हिंगणघाट जळीतकांड; पीडितेवर विशेष उपचारासाठी ‘बर्न्स स्पेशालिस्ट’ डॉ. केसवानी नागपुरात
    हिंगणघाट जळीतकांड; पीडितेवर विशेष उपचारासाठी ‘बर्न्स स्पेशालिस्ट’ डॉ. केसवानी नागपुरात
    जगाने घेतला कोरोनाचा धसका
    जगाने घेतला कोरोनाचा धसका
    Hindi News
    परीक्षाओ के दौरान सोशल मीडिया से न फैलाएं गलत जानकारी
    परीक्षाओ के दौरान सोशल मीडिया से न फैलाएं गलत जानकारी
    आज 5 फरवरी से मेयो हॉस्पिटल में होगी संदिग्ध कोरोना वायरस मरीजों की जांच
    आज 5 फरवरी से मेयो हॉस्पिटल में होगी संदिग्ध कोरोना वायरस मरीजों की जांच
    Trending News
    Bhatia Group’s 70 properties to be seized for Rs 1800 cr loan default
    Bhatia Group’s 70 properties to be seized for Rs 1800 cr loan default
    Felt anguished breaking up with BJP: Uddhav
    Felt anguished breaking up with BJP: Uddhav
    Featured News
    Beware! Boozing at home sans permit can get you arrested
    Beware! Boozing at home sans permit can get you arrested
    भाटिया ग्रुप पर १८०० करोड़ का कर्ज वसूली अभियान शुरू,29 संपत्तियों पर नोटिस,70 प्रॉपर्टी कुर्क होंगी
    भाटिया ग्रुप पर १८०० करोड़ का कर्ज वसूली अभियान शुरू,29 संपत्तियों पर नोटिस,70 प्रॉपर्टी कुर्क होंगी
    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur Police asks people to follow traffic rules with hilarious video. Internet is in splits
    Nagpur Police asks people to follow traffic rules with hilarious video. Internet is in splits
    High Court Bar Association organizes badminton tournament
    High Court Bar Association organizes badminton tournament
    परीक्षाओ के दौरान सोशल मीडिया से न फैलाएं गलत जानकारी
    परीक्षाओ के दौरान सोशल मीडिया से न फैलाएं गलत जानकारी
    आज 5 फरवरी से मेयो हॉस्पिटल में होगी संदिग्ध कोरोना वायरस मरीजों की जांच
    आज 5 फरवरी से मेयो हॉस्पिटल में होगी संदिग्ध कोरोना वायरस मरीजों की जांच
    Beware! Boozing at home sans permit can get you arrested
    Beware! Boozing at home sans permit can get you arrested
    Bhatia Group’s 70 properties to be seized for Rs 1800 cr loan default
    Bhatia Group’s 70 properties to be seized for Rs 1800 cr loan default
    NSS unit of Anjuman College raises traffic awareness
    NSS unit of Anjuman College raises traffic awareness
    हर्षल कोहले पर लगाया एमपीडीए-पुलिस कमिश्नर भूषणकुमार उपाध्याय
    हर्षल कोहले पर लगाया एमपीडीए-पुलिस कमिश्नर भूषणकुमार उपाध्याय
    भाटिया ग्रुप पर १८०० करोड़ का कर्ज वसूली अभियान शुरू,29 संपत्तियों पर नोटिस,70 प्रॉपर्टी कुर्क होंगी
    भाटिया ग्रुप पर १८०० करोड़ का कर्ज वसूली अभियान शुरू,29 संपत्तियों पर नोटिस,70 प्रॉपर्टी कुर्क होंगी
    अतिक्रमण उन्मूलन कार्रवाई के खिलाफ कांग्रेसी नगरसेवक
    अतिक्रमण उन्मूलन कार्रवाई के खिलाफ कांग्रेसी नगरसेवक
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145