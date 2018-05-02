Nirbhaya convicts get 1 week for legal remedies

2012 Delhi gang-rape case: The Delhi High Court observes that Delhi prison rules do not state that if mercy petition of one convict is pending, the execution of the other convicts can take place.

In effect, the court said that no separate hanging can take place for the Nirbhaya convicts; their execution has to take place together.

The court has set a period of seven days within which all the convicts have to exercise all legal remedies. After one week, the proceedings against them for the execution of death warrant will be initiated.