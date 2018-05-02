Nirav Modi’s sister remits Rs 17.25 cr to ED

Purvi Modi, sister of Nirav Modi, remitted an amount of USD 23,16,889.03 from the UK bank account to the bank account of the Government of India, Directorate of Enforcement. The ED was able to recover approximately Rs 17.25 cr (USD 2316889.03) from the proceeds of crime, the ED said.

Wanted diamond merchant Nirav Modi has renewed his appeal in the High Court in London against being extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated $2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

The 50-year-old jeweller, who remains behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London, had lost the first stage of the High Court appeals process last week as a judge declined permission to appeal “on the papers”.