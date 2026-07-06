Fugitive diamond trader reportedly loses bid before European Court of Human Rights; only administrative formalities remain before handover to India

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New Delhi: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi appears to be on the verge of being extradited to India after reportedly suffering his final legal defeat before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), effectively exhausting every judicial avenue available to block his return.

According to documents accessed by a television news channel, Modi approached the ECHR in April 2026 after failing to secure relief from British courts in his prolonged battle against extradition. Sources indicated that the European court declined to intervene, removing what is believed to be the last legal obstacle in the high-profile case.

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With no further legal remedies reportedly available, the focus has now shifted from the courtroom to administrative procedures. Officials familiar with the matter said the United Kingdom government has initiated the formal process required to transfer Modi into Indian custody, raising the possibility that his extradition could take place in the near future.

Modi has remained lodged at HMP Wandsworth Prison in London since his arrest in March 2019, following India’s request for his extradition in connection with the alleged USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and a related money laundering investigation.

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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been pursuing his extradition for several years, accusing him of orchestrating one of India’s biggest banking frauds.

The latest development comes after years of legal proceedings in the United Kingdom. In April 2021, then UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approved Modi’s extradition to India. Since then, he has filed multiple appeals, review petitions and bail applications, all of which have failed.

In March 2026, Modi suffered another major setback when he unsuccessfully attempted to reopen his extradition proceedings by claiming that he faced a “real risk of torture” if returned to India. Following that rejection, he is believed to have approached the European Court of Human Rights seeking emergency relief, but that effort has now reportedly ended without success.

Apart from the criminal proceedings, Modi has also faced civil litigation in the United Kingdom. In a separate commercial dispute, the High Court in London ruled that he was liable to pay Bank of India more than USD 11.5 million, including accrued interest, under a personal guarantee linked to a loan granted to Dubai-based Firestar Diamond FZE.

The court held that the guarantee executed by Modi was legally enforceable under Indian law and observed that he had been properly served with the bank’s demand notice.

During those proceedings, the court also noted administrative lapses by UK prison authorities, including delays in transferring Modi’s legal documents and failures to produce him before the court despite valid judicial orders. Prison officials later apologised for the procedural shortcomings and informed the court that corrective measures had been introduced.

Bank of India clarified that its commercial recovery proceedings were entirely independent of the ongoing criminal investigations into the alleged Punjab National Bank fraud.

In India, Modi continues to face three separate criminal proceedings: the CBI’s investigation into the alleged Punjab National Bank fraud, the ED’s money laundering case arising from the same allegations, and a third case relating to alleged destruction of evidence and influencing of witnesses.

With the reported dismissal of his petition before the European Court of Human Rights, officials believe the legal battle has effectively reached its conclusion. If the remaining administrative formalities are completed without further complications, the fugitive businessman could soon be brought back to India to face trial in one of the country’s most significant financial fraud cases.

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