Nine injured in multi-vehicle crash on Koradi Road, Nagpur

Nagpur: Nine passengers travelling in two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses sustained minor injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on Koradi Road in Nagpur on Tuesday morning. The injured include a mother-son duo.

The injured have been identified as Indubai Raut (60), Vilas Katekar (35), his mother Devkibai (62), Rekha Goswami (50), Chandrakala Shivankar (58), Gulab Ghonve (70), Mahendra Shivankar (34), Tara Choure (45), and Lilabai Kamoje (70).

According to police, a car heading towards Nagpur from Parseoni hit a cement mixer from the right side and turned sideways to block one side of the road. An ST bus that was behind the car had to apply brakes all of a sudden to avoid a collision. But in the process, another bus coming from behind rammed this bus.

Police said both the buses were completely occupied and following the collision a few passengers fell on the road. Meanwhile, a passerby witnessed the accident and informed the police control room, after which Koradi police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur. All the occupants of the car escaped unhurt.

The accident caused a huge traffic jam on the Nagpur-Saoner road. Upon receiving the information, Koradi police arrived at the scene. They cleared the damaged vehicles. The traffic movement was restored after an hour. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.