Bawankule slams Kharge for mocking Kumbh Mela, demands apology

Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule has strongly criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks on the Kumbh Mela and the sacred dip in the Ganga river, calling them insensitive and offensive to Hindu sentiments. Bawankule has also demanded a public apology from Kharge, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

The controversy erupted after Kharge’s remarks at a public event in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, where he took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj, stating that bathing in the Ganga would not eliminate poverty in the country.

“Direct attack on Hindu faith”: Bawankule

Reacting sharply to Kharge’s statement, Bawankule took to social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), accusing him of belittling the sanctity of the Kumbh Mela.

“Kharge’s statement is not just an insult to the Kumbh Mela, but a direct attack on the faith of millions of Hindus. Congress leaders have repeatedly shown their disdain for Hindu traditions, and this comment has crossed all limits,” Bawankule wrote.

He further stressed that the Kumbh Mela is not just a religious gathering but a cornerstone of India’s spiritual and cultural identity. “Mocking such a revered tradition only weakens the very fabric of our society,” he said.

“Congress must stop divisive politics”

Bawankule also accused the Congress of deliberately disrespecting Hindu beliefs while claiming to champion secularism. “Statements like these from senior leaders like Kharge only create division and distrust in society. Congress must stop this repeated pattern of undermining Hindu traditions,” he said.

He warned that if Kharge does not issue a public apology, it would reinforce the perception that Congress has failed to respect India’s cultural heritage and religious diversity.

The BJP leader’s remarks have added fuel to the ongoing political debate over respect for religious traditions versus political rhetoric, with the controversy expected to spark further reactions from both parties.