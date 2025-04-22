Nine from Nagpur Shine in UPSC 2024-25 Results

Nagpur: Nagpur is celebrating a proud moment as nine candidates from the city have successfully cleared the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024-25, showcasing the city’s growing academic excellence and determination.
Among the successful candidates is Saurabh Yawale, who secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 669 in his first attempt. A 25-year-old Mechanical Engineering graduate from NIT Delhi (Batch of 2022), Saurabh is an alumnus of Bhavan’s School and Shivaji College. He is the son of Ramesh Yawale, Additional Family Manager to the Governor, and Madhuri Yawale, Superintendent at Kavikulaguru Kalidas University.
The list of successful candidates from Nagpur also includes:
- Jaikumar Ade
- Shreerang Kaore
- Rahul Atram
- Bawane Sarvesh Atul
- Savi Balkunde
- Apoorva Balpande
- Namrata Anil Thakre
- Bhagyashree Naikale
These nine individuals have secured positions in the final selection list announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 22, 2025. The exam, one of the toughest in the country, saw 1,009 candidates recommended for appointment to the IAS, IPS, IFS, and other Central Services. Shakti Dubey topped the examination with AIR 1.
Nagpur’s success this year highlights the dedication and academic strength of aspirants from the city, serving as a beacon of inspiration for future UPSC candidates.