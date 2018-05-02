Nimgade murder: CBI had filed closure report in Dec, son was kept in dark

Nagpur: In a revelation, it has come to the fore that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed closure report before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in the Eknath Nimgade murder case in December last year. This was three months before city police cracked the case and nabbed a dozen suspects in March, according to a report in the print media. Anupam Nimgade, son of 72-year-old architect Eknath, who was shot dead in September 2016, was reportedly kept in dark about the CBI move, the report added.

The media report quoting Anupam said that he was surprised by the manner in which the first Investigation Officer (IO) Inspector Bose had taken voluntary retirement abruptly, while conducting the probe. “Bose had been sincerely trying to crack the case. He also coordinated with me and shared details of developments when possible. His retirement was a surprise,” said Anupam, who had filed a petition before the High Court after the murder seeking a transfer to CBI from city police.

Anupam also shared his disappointment with the investigation agency and the new IO Chachere. He said Chachere rarely came down to the city and spoke to him, unless he called up and inquired about developments, he said.

The Nimgade family had earlier named a prominent leader and former minister from Nagpur district as possible conspirator, since he had been threatening the victim over a property dispute. Anupam was angry the way his father’s murder was being ‘politicized’ for ‘mileage’ by politicians who aren’t even aware of the details of the case. “Politicians could not even recall whether my father was ‘Eknath Khadse’ or Eknath Nimgade. Even the basic homework was not done by them,” said Anupam, sounding disappointed with the political mudslinging over his father’s murder.



