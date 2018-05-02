    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Mar 27th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur registers 57 deaths, 3,227 fresh cases, active cases at 37,343

    Nagpur: The Nagpur District on Saturday reported 57 more deaths attributed to novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) besides, 3,227 fresh cases.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 2,14,850 while the number of deaths rose 4,873.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 1,089 were from rural areas and 2,595 cases from Nagpur city alone while four cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 33 were reported from Nagpur city, four deaths were registered from outside the district, while 17 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    In the day, 3,227 people were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease. After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 37,343 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation. The recovery rate has dropped to 80.35%.


