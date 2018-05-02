Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Apr 16th, 2020

    Night shelters in Nagpur provide skill development opportunities to homeless

    Nagpur:To ensure that the labourers and migrant workers can earn a livelihood once the lockdown is over, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has started an initiative to introduce skill-based training among beggars and the homeless in the city. Tukaram Mundhe, Nagpur Municipal Cooperation Commissioner said, “After the lockdown was announced, we shifted the homeless and beggars to shelter homes and providing them with food, accommodation and other facilities.”

    With about 19 shelter homes around the cities accommodating close to 1,500-2,000 people, the commissioner said they are being provided with some skill development activities apart from having basic amenities.

    “We have also introduced skill development programmes for them. In the long run, we intend to take up the eradication of begging program in Nagpur by providing them skills so that they can get employed,” Mundhe said.

    “We are also giving them a makeover as we are providing them skill-based training so that they can earn their livelihood once the lockdown ends,” said Manish Soni, Public Relations Officer, NMC.

    According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,916 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, out of which 295 patients have recovered and 187 patients have succumbed to the virus.

    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur pays tributes to Baba Saheb at home amid lockdown
    Nagpur pays tributes to Baba Saheb at home amid lockdown
    World’s shortest woman joins Covid-19 fight
    World’s shortest woman joins Covid-19 fight
    Nagpur Crime News
    Liquor being sold at medical store amid lockdown
    Liquor being sold at medical store amid lockdown
    Eight held for gambling on cockfight, material worth Rs 22.12 lakh seized
    Eight held for gambling on cockfight, material worth Rs 22.12 lakh seized
    Maharashtra News
    नगरसेवक संदीप गवई यांचे कडून पोलीस बांधवाना मास्क आणि सॅनिटायजर चे वाटप
    नगरसेवक संदीप गवई यांचे कडून पोलीस बांधवाना मास्क आणि सॅनिटायजर चे वाटप
    परीट (धोबी) समाजाला शासनाने आर्थिक साहाय्य द्यावे बावनकुळे यांची मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडे एका पत्रातून मागणी
    परीट (धोबी) समाजाला शासनाने आर्थिक साहाय्य द्यावे बावनकुळे यांची मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडे एका पत्रातून मागणी
    Hindi News
    बाबा बगदादिया नगर बहुउद्देशीय संस्था की ओर से गरीबों को अनाज, और सैनिटाइजर का वितरण
    बाबा बगदादिया नगर बहुउद्देशीय संस्था की ओर से गरीबों को अनाज, और सैनिटाइजर का वितरण
    लॉकडाउन: नागपुर में दवाखाना में बीयर बेचने के आरोप में व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार
    लॉकडाउन: नागपुर में दवाखाना में बीयर बेचने के आरोप में व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार
    Trending News
    Liquor being sold at medical store amid lockdown
    Liquor being sold at medical store amid lockdown
    Coronavirus hotspot areas in Nagpur – Full list of areas sealed
    Coronavirus hotspot areas in Nagpur – Full list of areas sealed
    Featured News
    Night shelters in Nagpur provide skill development opportunities to homeless
    Night shelters in Nagpur provide skill development opportunities to homeless
    Migrant workers gather in large numbers at Bandra in Mumbai demanding to go home as lockdown gets extended
    Migrant workers gather in large numbers at Bandra in Mumbai demanding to go home as lockdown gets extended
    Trending In Nagpur
    Session on COVID 19 – Impact Assessment & Business Continuity Planning
    Session on COVID 19 – Impact Assessment & Business Continuity Planning
    नगरसेवक संदीप गवई यांचे कडून पोलीस बांधवाना मास्क आणि सॅनिटायजर चे वाटप
    नगरसेवक संदीप गवई यांचे कडून पोलीस बांधवाना मास्क आणि सॅनिटायजर चे वाटप
    बाबा बगदादिया नगर बहुउद्देशीय संस्था की ओर से गरीबों को अनाज, और सैनिटाइजर का वितरण
    बाबा बगदादिया नगर बहुउद्देशीय संस्था की ओर से गरीबों को अनाज, और सैनिटाइजर का वितरण
    Night shelters in Nagpur provide skill development opportunities to homeless
    Night shelters in Nagpur provide skill development opportunities to homeless
    लॉकडाउन में चमका ऑनलाइन कैसिनो का बाजार
    लॉकडाउन में चमका ऑनलाइन कैसिनो का बाजार
    परीट (धोबी) समाजाला शासनाने आर्थिक साहाय्य द्यावे बावनकुळे यांची मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडे एका पत्रातून मागणी
    परीट (धोबी) समाजाला शासनाने आर्थिक साहाय्य द्यावे बावनकुळे यांची मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडे एका पत्रातून मागणी
    निवारा केंद्र ठरताहेत बेघरांच्या सक्षमतेचे केंद्र
    निवारा केंद्र ठरताहेत बेघरांच्या सक्षमतेचे केंद्र
    जीवनावश्यक वस्तू पुरवठा आराखडा तयार करा पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    जीवनावश्यक वस्तू पुरवठा आराखडा तयार करा पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University,Nagpur submits proposal for setting up Covid-19 Testing Facility Centre
    Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University,Nagpur submits proposal for setting up Covid-19 Testing Facility Centre
    रेशनकार्ड नसलेल्या परिवारांचे पुन्हा सर्वेक्षण करावे
    रेशनकार्ड नसलेल्या परिवारांचे पुन्हा सर्वेक्षण करावे
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145