Nigam appointed as FII’s National Member of IT Committee

Nagpur: Federation of Indian Industries (FII) has appointed noted industrialist and social entrepreneur Amitabh Nigam as National Member of IT Committee and Coordinator for Vidarbha Region.

Nigam thanked FII’s Founder & Director General Deepak Jain for having faith in him and entrusting him with responsibility for developing FII in Vidarbha Region.

Appointment of Amitabh Nigam is a big milestone for Vidarbha Region since FII is one of the leading International Industries Associations with a wide network in more than 50 countries.

Talking to Nagpur Today, Nigam said that his main emphasis will be on creating brand Vidarbha as an Industrial Opportunity Region globally, creating a strong team of regional entrepreneurs to bring about a sea of change and creating a comprehensive atmosphere for industries to come to Vidarbha and at the same time resolving long pending demands and issues of various industries operational in Vidarbha Region.

CAMIT (Chambers of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade) President Dipen Agarwal, Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) President Ashwin Mehadia and all major Industry and Trade Associations in Vidarbha have congratulated Amitabh Nigam on his appointment and welcomed his appointment by FII. They have extended their support in future for working together for development of Industry across Vidarbha Region.