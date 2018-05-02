Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Aug 19th, 2020

    NGO donates Grocery,Medicines for a noble cause

    Nagpur: Nagpur based NGO “You Tell Multipurpose Society” donated cleaning n hygiene kit, Medicines, Grocery items, Veggies at Mure Memorial Old Age Home.

    Real Fruit Juice packs were donated by Mr S N Vinod Sir in memory of his wife Mrs Shobha Vinod Ji. S N Vinod Sir donated 60 cartons of fruit juices to our Ngo “You Tell Multipurpose Society”.

    Shweta Sinha , Rudraksh Sinha, Tejinder Singh Chhatwal, Opinder Kaur Bhasin, Rabjyot Singh Bhasin, Harshiv Singh Bhasin and Deepratan Singh Ichpunani were present during this event.

    You Tell Multipurpose Society is headed by Mr Tejinder Singh Chhatwal, Mrs Ravinder Kaur Chhatwal, Mr Navneet Singh Bhasin.

    Special thanks to Respected S N Vinod Sir, Anubhav Vinod Ji, Shweta Sinha and Rudraksh Sinha.

