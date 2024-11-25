Newborn Girl Abandoned Near Water Tank in Hudkeshwar Area

Advertisement





Nagpur: In a shocking incident, an unidentified individual abandoned a three-month-old baby girl near a water tank in Pawanputra Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Hudkeshwar Police Station. The infant sustained minor head injuries and had ant bites on some parts of her body.

Upon receiving the information, Hudkeshwar police promptly admitted the baby to the Government Medical Hospital, where she is currently in stable condition.

Today’s Rate Saturday 23 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 77,700 /- Gold 22 KT 72,300 /- Silver / Kg 90,900/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The police are now investigating the case to identify the baby’s parents or relatives. They are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to gather clues about the person responsible for leaving the child.

This incident has caused a stir in Pawanputra Nagar, with residents expressing shock and sparking various speculations about the circumstances surrounding the abandonment.