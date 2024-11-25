Has Nana Patole resigned as MPCC President over poll debacle?

There are media reports suggesting that Nana Patole had resigned as President of Maharashtra Congress. However, MPCC denied the reports

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has denied reports that the party’s State unit chief, Nana Patole, resigned from his post over the party’s poor performance in the recent Assembly elections. The MPCC stated that these reports are false and being spread maliciously.

Patole, a former Member of Parliament, took over as the State President of Maharashtra Congress in 2021, succeeding Balasaheb Thorat. Under his leadership, the Congress achieved a remarkable result in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, securing 13 out of the 17 seats it contested.

On Sunday, Patole said that the Congress would ensure the newly-elected Mahayuti Government delivers on the promises made in its election manifesto and campaign speeches. Speaking at a press conference, Patole emphasised that the Mahayuti, which relied on the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme for its electoral success, must promptly implement its commitment to increase the monthly allowance for women from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.

The Mahayuti alliance secured a sweeping victory in the state assembly elections, winning 235 of the 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 57 and the NCP with 41.

In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) faced a significant defeat, managing only 46 seats collectively, with the Congress winning 16, Shiv Sena (UBT) 20 and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) securing 10.

Patole narrowly retained his seat in the Sakoli Assembly constituency in Bhandara district, winning by just 208 votes, one of the slimmest margins in the election.

Reflecting on the results, Patole acknowledged that the outcome was unexpected for the MVA and the people of Maharashtra. He remarked, “People are discussing how the Mahayuti could manage such a big win. They are confused. We do not want to comment or talk about EVMs, and it is the need of the hour to find out how it all happened, and accordingly, the Congress take necessary steps.”