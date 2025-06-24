New twist: It was driver who torched two trucks on Great Nag Road over unpaid wages

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Monday incident in which two trucks caught fire near the Nagpur Today office on Great Nag Road took a new turn when it came to the fore that the driver himself set two trucks on fire after a dispute over unpaid wages. The incident, which could have led to a major disaster, was averted due to the swift response of the Fire Department.

The accused, identified as Akash Tekam (30), a resident of Beltarodi, has been arrested by the Imambada Police.

According to police sources, Chidappa Irayya Sorlot (37), a resident of Ghat Road, owns two trucks bearing registration numbers MH-49-AT-1845 and MH-49-0526. Akash had been working as a driver for Chidappa for some time. However, tensions arose between the two after Akash was involved in an accident with one of the trucks, causing an estimated loss of Rs 40,000 to the owner.

Since the incident, relations between them had soured. Akash had been demanding Rs 6,000 in pending wages, but Chidappa refused, citing the financial loss caused by the accident. Even a subsequent request for Rs 2,000 was turned down, police said.

Frustrated, Akash reportedly arrived at Baidyanath Square on Monday afternoon carrying a bottle of petrol. In a fit of rage, he allegedly poured petrol on both parked trucks and set them ablaze before fleeing the spot.

Chidappa, who witnessed the incident, immediately alerted the Imambada Police and the Fire Brigade. Firefighters reached the scene promptly and managed to douse the flames, preventing further damage.

Police launched a search operation and arrested Akash Tekam soon after. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

It was earlier reported that panic gripped commuters and offices on Great Nag Road on Monday afternoon after two parked trucks suddenly went up in flames near the Nagpur Today office. The incident occurred around 3 pm, triggering chaos and a traffic snarl along the busy stretch between Baidyanath Square and Ashok Square.

According to eyewitnesses, thick plumes of smoke and leaping flames engulfed the trucks within minutes, leaving bystanders stunned. Alert passersby quickly informed the Fire Brigade, which promptly dispatched two fire tenders from Ganeshpeth and Cotton Market Fire Stations to the spot.

Firefighters acted swiftly and managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread to nearby areas. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. However, the sight of burning trucks in broad daylight caused panic among pedestrians and commuters.