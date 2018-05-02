Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Jul 6th, 2019

New Kamptee cops arrest two bike-lifters

New Kamptee police have arrested two youths involved in bike lifting and mobile phone thefts. The cops have
seized stolen vehicles and mobile phones collectively worth Rs 5.03 lakh from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Siddharth Shivdas Ramteke (21), a resident of Juna Bagadganj, Nandanvan and
Nitin Ramaji Pundke (40), a resident of Shanti Nagar. According to police, the accused have stolen motorcycle of RoshanWanjari (35), a resident of New Kamptee on June 28.

Soon after, the goons have stolen more than 25 mobile phones from a mobile shop situated at Telephone Exchange Square. Acting on a tip-off, the police have arrested the accused from Kamptee area.

Under the guidance of DCP Zone V Harssh Poddar and ACP Rajesh Pardeshi, the arrest was made by PI Santosh Bakal,
PIRRPal and staff including PappuYadav, Mangesh Lanjewar, Raja Taklikar, Satish Thakur and Lalit Shende.

