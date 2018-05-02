New Indian pair Krishna Prasad and Vishnu Vardhan Goud storms into men’s doubles final at Orleans Masters

Nagpur: Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala has no world ranking so far. Still the young Indian men’s doubles pair rose to the occasion to storm into the final of the Orleans Masters in France on Saturday.

The unseeded pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud made the light work of England’s Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood 21-17, 21-17 in just 35 minutes.

The English pair is ranked 225 in the world and has a fair bit of experience under their belt. However, the Indian new combination lived up to their form and reputation to clinch their maiden spot in the summit clash of the tournament, a BWF Tour Super 100 meet.

Despite being no world rankings, the pair of Krishna Prasad and Vishnu Vardhan, a trainees of Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, dazzled on the big stage to stamp their authority in style.

However, it was curtains for the women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy.

In the women’s doubles semi-final, top seed Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand defeated the eighth seeded Indian combination of Ashwini and Sikki Reddy 21-18, 21-9 in 37 minutes.

It was the third victory in succession for Thai pair. The Thailand pair are ranked 8th in the world. The Indian pair, world No. 25, had a bright start but could not match their higher-ranked opponents as the match progressed.



