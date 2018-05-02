Know Your Police Station: Beltarodi

Part 8: Beltarodi Police Station

Nagpur: Established on January 26, 2018, by bifurcating the existing Hudkeshwar, Sonegoan and Hingna Police Stations, the Beltarodi Police Station is currently led by Senior Police Inspector (PI) Vijay Prahlad Aakot (a PSI of 1995 batch). Beltarodi Police Station operates with 91 staff members along with seven officials.

Beltarodi Police Station comprises three bits i.e. Besa-Beltarodi, Narendra Nagar-Manish Nagar and Kharbi bit, besides, four villages — Panjari,Vedahari, Godal-Panjali and Besa-Beltarodi — under its jurisdiction.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, PI Vijay Aakot discussed the various attempts that were undertaken by Beltarodi police to bridge a gap between citizens and cops. Besides, daily nakabandi at fix points to curb mishaps in the area the PI Aakot said that he had already shared his numbers with citizens and advised them to directly call him on his personal mobile phone –9823405667 — in case of any emergency or if anyone wants to share any secret information. Their anonymity has always been protected and it has already helped him to avert many untoward incidents, he says.



Significance of Local Interactions:

Beltarodi Police conduct “Special Complaint Grievance Programme” on every Saturday to listen to the queries of the citizens. Apart from that we also conduct Shantata Meetings, Mohalla Meetings, and Senior Citizen Meetings to hear their grievance. Beltarodi cops have created a special Whatsapp group comprising only senior citizens to resolve their issues at earliest. I personally monitor the group, says PI Aakot and added, “Besides, our special squad comprising women police officials focus on female related issues in the area.”

Special nakabandis on Wardha road and Ring road to curb mishaps:

Acknowledging the rampant surge in road accidents under Beltarodi Police Station jurisdiction, we conduct daily nakabandis during peak hours to reduce the speed of the vehicles. Wardha Road and Ring Road are accidents prone areas owing to constant and reckless commuting. Hence, we’ve risen patrolling on these two avenues. I’ve also instructed officials to not harass the motorist during the drive. This move has helped us a lot in curbing accidents, says PI Aakot.

Regular checks on repeated offenders:

Owing to the scattered area, cases of housebreakings, land mafia and gang producing forged documents to dupe investors are some key problems we deal under Beltarodi Police jurisdiction. Following which we have launched an organized crackdown on the anti-social elements. Besides, cops on the regular basis keep checks on repeated offenders in a bid to control nuisance and at the same time to instill fear among them. Beltarodi Police have externed four notorious criminals from 2020, to ensure the safety of the locals, informed PI Vijay Aakot, and added that Beltarodi Police have detected all the cases of chain snatching and robberies in recent times. He has also warned anti-social elements of stern action if their acts by any means disrupted the harmony in the vicinity.

In a bid to inform citizens about their regional Police Station, Nagpur Today came up with an exclusive series — Know Your Police Station – to enable all the necessary information regarding the Police Station to the general public. In the report, you will find information about the Police Inspector of the respective Police Stations, ways to contact them in case of any emergency, besides the official’s future goals in the region, etc.

– Shubham Nagdeve and Ravikant Kamble



