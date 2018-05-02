New ICUs, OT and additional facility inaugurated at LMH, Digdoh

New state-of-the-art Critical Care Units, Operation Theatres and new OPD/Registration Complex were inaugurated recently at Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Digdoh Hills, Hingna Road, Nagpur by the hands of Dr. Gopal Dubey (Veteran Physician & Ex-Dean of NKP Salve Institute of Medical Sciences & RC).

State-of-the-art 60 bedded new Intensive Care Units inaugurated (for critically ill patients in Medicine, Surgery, Obst/Gynaecology Depts). A new Surgical OT complex with Modular Operation Theatres, with central air conditioning and centralized oxygen facility were also inaugurated. The new OPD/Registration Counter was also inaugurated. This complex has huge waiting area for patients with separate counters for old and new patients and various Govt schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, Maharashtra Police Kutumb Arogy Yojana, CGHS, BPL etc.

Lata Mangeshkar Hospital has acquired many new equipments, out of which, automated perimeter (Dept of Ophthalmology), Gastroduodenoscope (Dept of Surgery) and Fibre Optic Bronchoscope (Dept of Pulmonary Medicine) were also inaugurated and dedicated to the patients care.

In the concluding function, Working Chairman of VSPM Academy of Higher Education Dr. Ashish Deshmukh said, “As we are celebrating 75th birthday and Amrut Mahotsav of Chairman of VSPMAHE Shri. Ranjeet Deshmukh this year, all these facilities are dedicated to him as it was his dream to establish NKPSIMS & LMH way back in 1990 which has seen tremendous growth over last 30 years. Now the hospital has 120 ICU beds with all latest equipments. 1300 bedded hospital has all interlinked facilities under one roof. Our motto is, ‘Quality healthcare at affordable charges’. Dedicated team of Doctors, Nurses and paramedical staff render quality services to the patients. This year also the hospital will run various schemes in the benefit of needy patients. Dental and Physiotherapy colleges are also rendering advance treatment.”

Chief Guest Dr. Gopal Dubey praised the management of VSPMAHE for developing such state-of-the-art modern facilities for the benefit of patients and society. He also mentioned about his memories at the time of inception of this institute. Dean Dr. Kajal Mitra congratulated all support staff who worked very hard to develop all these facilities. He assured quality medical care services to the patients at affordable charges. Chairman of VSPMAHE Shri. Ranjeet deshmukh thanked all his staff members and expressed deep satisfaction over the progress of the institution.

Dr. Bhausaheb Bhoge, Shri. Shailesh Chalkhor, Shri. Sudhir Deshmukh, Dr. Vilas Dhanorkar (Director-Hospital Administration), Dr. Murtaza Akhtar (Medical Superintendent-LMH), all heads of various Institutes and Departments, teaching and non-teaching staff of NKPSIMS & LMH were present on this occasion. Dr. Nitin Deosthale, Director of PG Cell proposed a vote of thanks.