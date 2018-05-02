New Era Hospital taken off blacklist, CMO gives clean chit
Nagpur: New Era Hospital has been given clean chit from the Chief Minister’s Office after its name appeared in the list of blacklisted hospitals.
The hospital was recently placed in the murky list for the alleged misappropriation of funds granted under Chief Minister health assistance scheme. However when New Era hospital management intervened to raise objection, the CMO was quick to amend its order and took the hospital off the list within two days of issuing the order.