Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Jul 6th, 2019

New Era Hospital taken off blacklist, CMO gives clean chit

Nagpur: New Era Hospital has been given clean chit from the Chief Minister’s Office after its name appeared in the list of blacklisted hospitals.

The hospital was recently placed in the murky list for the alleged misappropriation of funds granted under Chief Minister health assistance scheme. However when New Era hospital management intervened to raise objection, the CMO was quick to amend its order and took the hospital off the list within two days of issuing the order.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur ladies circle undertakes toilet block construction
Nagpur ladies circle undertakes toilet block construction
Malaal cast Sharmin had crush on ‘Rahul Gandhi’, Meezan lost to Nagpur team
Malaal cast Sharmin had crush on ‘Rahul Gandhi’, Meezan lost to Nagpur team
Nagpur Crime News
Depressed PG medical student commits suicide by hanging at Mayo Hospital
Depressed PG medical student commits suicide by hanging at Mayo Hospital
Firing at Gangster : Crime branch arrests six people
Firing at Gangster : Crime branch arrests six people
Maharashtra News
बांधावर जाऊन शेतकऱ्यांच्या अडचणी सोडवा – बोंडे
बांधावर जाऊन शेतकऱ्यांच्या अडचणी सोडवा – बोंडे
हद्दपार आरोपीस अटक करण्यात यशप्राप्त
हद्दपार आरोपीस अटक करण्यात यशप्राप्त
Hindi News
घर से भागे बच्चों की मंजिल कहां….
घर से भागे बच्चों की मंजिल कहां….
पदोन्नती के आदेशों को अदालत में चुनौती देने पहुंचे नासुप्र के अधीक्षक अभियंता गुज्जेलवार
पदोन्नती के आदेशों को अदालत में चुनौती देने पहुंचे नासुप्र के अधीक्षक अभियंता गुज्जेलवार
Trending News
Audio Tape Leaked : Nagpur Doctor caught in audio clip with Ambulance operator in MP , lures to bring patients
Audio Tape Leaked : Nagpur Doctor caught in audio clip with Ambulance operator in MP , lures to bring patients
Navodaya Bank Scam : Chairman Ashok Dhawad’s, directors’ houses raided
Navodaya Bank Scam : Chairman Ashok Dhawad’s, directors’ houses raided
Featured News
गोंदिया जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक ने निभाया मानवता का सबसे बड़ा धर्म
गोंदिया जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक ने निभाया मानवता का सबसे बड़ा धर्म
Budget 2019: 125 मिनट के भाषण में आपके लिए क्या, 50 प्वाइंट में समझें…
Budget 2019: 125 मिनट के भाषण में आपके लिए क्या, 50 प्वाइंट में समझें…
Trending In Nagpur
New Era Hospital taken off blacklist, CMO gives clean chit
New Era Hospital taken off blacklist, CMO gives clean chit
पदोन्नती के आदेशों को अदालत में चुनौती देने पहुंचे नासुप्र के अधीक्षक अभियंता गुज्जेलवार
पदोन्नती के आदेशों को अदालत में चुनौती देने पहुंचे नासुप्र के अधीक्षक अभियंता गुज्जेलवार
Housebreaking in Nandanvan, valuables worth Rs 1.62 lakh stolen
Housebreaking in Nandanvan, valuables worth Rs 1.62 lakh stolen
Audio Tape Leaked : Nagpur Doctor caught in audio clip with Ambulance operator in MP , lures to bring patients
Audio Tape Leaked : Nagpur Doctor caught in audio clip with Ambulance operator in MP , lures to bring patients
Kedarnath Builder booked for selling same flat to 2 persons in Beltarodi
Kedarnath Builder booked for selling same flat to 2 persons in Beltarodi
नासुप्र भंग पर १४ अगस्त को निकलेंगा अध्यादेश
नासुप्र भंग पर १४ अगस्त को निकलेंगा अध्यादेश
२५ जुलाई से नागद्वार यात्रा,६ अगस्त चलेंगी
२५ जुलाई से नागद्वार यात्रा,६ अगस्त चलेंगी
Navodaya Bank Scam : Chairman Ashok Dhawad’s, directors’ houses raided
Navodaya Bank Scam : Chairman Ashok Dhawad’s, directors’ houses raided
बांधावर जाऊन शेतकऱ्यांच्या अडचणी सोडवा – बोंडे
बांधावर जाऊन शेतकऱ्यांच्या अडचणी सोडवा – बोंडे
मॉब लिंचिंगविरोधात रोष : नागपुरातील संविधान चौकात हजारोंचा मोर्चा
मॉब लिंचिंगविरोधात रोष : नागपुरातील संविधान चौकात हजारोंचा मोर्चा
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145