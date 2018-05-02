New Era Hospital successfully conducts 69 organ transplants in just 18 months

Nagpur: New Era Hospital in city is having dream run at organ transplants. In last 18 months, the Lakadganj-based hospital has successfully conducted 69 organ transplants by following the upbringing of this meritorious hospital done by the Directors Dr Nilesh Agrawal (Neurosurgeon), Dr Anand Sancheti (Cardiovascular Surgeon) and Dr Nidheesh Mishra (Cardiologist).

The recent and 69th transplant was conducted on December 11, 2019.

With brain dead, Umesh Harishchandra Motghare (58), a resident of VHB Colony, Jaripatka was admitted to New Era Hospital. He was Administrative Officer in Health Department and retired on August 31, 2019. Patient’s wife Cecily and elder son Ash were counseled on organ donation by Directors of New Era Hospital. Following which the family had given consent to donate his organs on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Liver and one kidney was allotted and transplanted in New Era Hospital, Lakadganj and second kidney was allotted to Orange City Hospital.

The liver transplant was performed by Dr Rahul Saxena (Liver Transplant Surgeon) and Transplant Anaesthetist Dr Sahil Bansal and Dr Sushant Ghulghane. The Kidney transplant was done by Dr Shivnarayan Acharya (Transplant Nephrologist) and team of Renal Transplant Surgoens including Dr Ravi Deshmukh, Dr Rohit Gupta and, Dr Amit Deshpande.

“It is a whole team work that has led to this day which will be concreting the faith of people over the medical prowes of the Central India,” asserted the Directors of the hospital.