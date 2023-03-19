New building of District & Session Court inaugurated in Nagpur

Nagpur: The newly extended building of the District & Session Court Nagpur was inaugurated on Sunday by Justice Bhushan Gavai of the Supreme Court, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by various judges, lawyers, and other dignitaries. The new building is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including spacious courtrooms, conference rooms, and modern amenities for the comfort of lawyers and litigants.

During the inauguration ceremony, Justice Gavai, Nitin Gadkari, and Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the District & Session Court Nagpur for completing the project within the stipulated time and budget. They emphasized the importance of the judiciary in upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for all.

The new building is expected to improve the efficiency of the District & Session Court Nagpur and enhance the overall judicial experience for the people of Nagpur.

