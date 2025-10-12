New ₹2.31 Crore Scam at Nagpur’s Meditrina Hospital; Case Filed Against Dr. Paltewar

Nagpur: A fresh financial fraud of ₹2.31 crore has come to light at Nagpur’s reputed Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Sitabuldi Police have registered a new case against Dr. Sameer Narayan Paltewar and four others for alleged misappropriation of government health scheme funds.

The FIR was filed following a complaint by Ganesh Ramchandra Chakkarwar (66), chartered accountant and co-founder of Meditrina Hospital. Chakkarwar alleged that the accused — Dr. Sameer Paltewar, Mrs. Sonali Paltewar, Ninad Paltewar, Poulomi Paltewar, and Arpan Pandey — diverted hospital funds meant for patient treatment into a fake company account.

According to the complaint, money received under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana between April 2023 and March 2025 was transferred from the hospital’s official HDFC Bank, Dhantoli branch account to Obviate Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., a bogus firm allegedly owned by the Paltewar family.

Preliminary investigation suggests that this act caused major financial losses to both the hospital and the government. Police have registered the case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS-2023), including Sections 3(5), 61, 316, 318(4), 336(3), 340(2), and 344.

The probe is being led by Sub-Inspector Jyotsna Bhavsar. The case has once again stirred controversy around Meditrina Hospital, which has already faced legal scrutiny in earlier financial fraud allegations.