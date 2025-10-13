Major Fire at Wanjra Industrial Units:

A massive fire broke out at a plastic cooler godown near Itta Bhatti Chowk, Wanjra, on Sunday evening. The blaze spread to nearby industrial units, destroying machinery and materials worth over ₹54 lakh. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control.

₹2.31 Crore Scam at Meditrina Hospital:

A new financial fraud case has been filed against Dr. Sameer Narayan Paltewar and four others from the Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences. The accused allegedly misappropriated ₹2.31 crore. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has denied interim relief to Dr. Sonali Paltewar in a related ₹17 crore case.

Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) 2025 Finalized:

The ₹25,567 crore Nagpur Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), designed to guide urban transport development for the next 20 years, is in its final stage and will be sent to the Maharashtra government for approval next week.

Crime & Law

Man Dies After Assault: A 30-year-old man from Ringnabodi succumbed to injuries after being assaulted by a friend’s neighbor in Lonkhairi village. The accused has been arrested for culpable homicide.

Third Arrest in Verma Suicide Case: Contractor Radheshyam Biyani was arrested in the P.V. Verma suicide case, marking the third arrest in this ongoing investigation.

HC Ruling on Public Officials: The Bombay High Court (Nagpur bench) ruled that citizens do not have a "fundamental right to harass" public servants performing official duties.

City & Administration

NMC Launches E-Libraries & Hostel: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is set to open five new e-libraries and a ₹22.75 crore working women's hostel, aimed at improving digital learning and women's safety.

'Clean Mohalla Contest': The NMC has launched a ₹1.63 crore "Clean Mohalla Contest" to promote cleanliness across neighborhoods ahead of the civic elections.

Monsoon Withdrawal: The southwest monsoon has begun retreating from parts of Vidarbha, bringing in cooler weather and signaling the start of winter in Nagpur.

The has begun retreating from parts of , bringing in cooler weather and signaling the start of winter in . Khasdar Sanskritik Mahotsav: The annual cultural festival will begin on November 7, featuring performances, art exhibitions, and food stalls celebrating local talent.

Today’s Gold & Silver Rates (Nagpur – October 13, 2025)

Gold (22K): ₹5,680 per gram

Gold (24K): ₹6,195 per gram

Silver: ₹83,700 per kg

(Rates may vary slightly across jewellers.)

Today’s Horoscope Highlights (October 13, 2025)

Aries: Take bold financial decisions; opportunity for growth.

Take bold financial decisions; opportunity for growth. Taurus: Focus on health and inner calm.

Focus on health and inner calm. Gemini: Communication will bring success today.

Communication will bring success today. Cancer: Prioritize emotional balance over hasty actions.

Prioritize emotional balance over hasty actions. Leo: A good day for property-related matters.

A good day for property-related matters. Virgo: Avoid overthinking — progress is steady.

Avoid overthinking — progress is steady. Libra: Expect support from friends or colleagues.

Expect support from friends or colleagues. Scorpio: Stay cautious in new partnerships.

Stay cautious in new partnerships. Sagittarius: Excellent day for travel or studies.

Excellent day for travel or studies. Capricorn: Financial stability is on the horizon.

Financial stability is on the horizon. Aquarius: Romance and creativity will flourish.

Romance and creativity will flourish. Pisces: Listen to intuition — it will guide you well.

Weather Update

Nagpur will experience clear skies today with a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 20°C. Light winds and mild evenings are expected as winter approaches.