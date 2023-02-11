“Never forget difference between Justice and Charity,” CJI D Y Chandrachud advices NLU students in Nagpur

Nagpur: “As citizens of India and Lawyers it is our duty to ensure that our fellow citizens are citizens in substance and in the true sense in the world and not merely on paper. And the only way to achieve it is to ensure Social, Economical and Political justice for all.

However, there’s difference between Justice and Charity. Justice firmly rooted in conception that all people posses certain rights. Charity on the other hand is premised on the greatness of the person who is charitable. Justice that too a root cause of Injustice, but Charity merely addresses after effect or symptoms of Injustice,” advised Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud to the students of Maharashtra National Law University (NLU) here, on Saturday.

CJI was speaking at the First Convocation Ceremony of NLU.

Besides, CJI who was cheif guest of the fiction Justice Sharad A. Bobde, Former Chief Justice of India and Founder Chancellor of the University, Justice Bhushan R. Gavai Judge, Supreme Court of India and The Chancellor of the University, Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala, Acting Chief Justice, High Court of Bombay and Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Ashish J. Dixit, Registrar, Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, Vice-Chancellor and others were prominently present on this occasion.

As students were bidding adieu to the college through Convocation programmes, CJI quoted William Shakespeare’s “parting is such sweet sorrow,” in front of the gathering. D Y Chandrachud also remembered Dr B R Ambedkar on this occasion and reminded the gathering his significance. He also advised students to be guided by the law and they shall never fail.

220 students of year 2016-2017 were conferred with degrees on this occasion. It is pertinent to mention that the NLU was established back in 2016 by the Maharashtra Government in Nagpur. 26 students were awarded Gold Medals and six students were conferred with PhD on this occasion.

The vast sea of NLU students their parents and teachers were present on this occasion.

