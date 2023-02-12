Ind vs Aus Test: Bookies arrested from VCA Jamtha granted bail

Nagpur: JMFC, Hingna Judge Al Amoodi AK Judge has granted bail to four bookies — Darshan Goyel, Sunil Amesur, Jaikishan Krishnani and Pratik Mantri — who were arrested from VCA Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur while operating their illegal activities

The crime branch had arrested the aforesaid from the Stadium on 10/02/2022 and during the investigation they have sized their mobile phones and cash. That according 3 offence were registered against the aforesaid 4 perons respectively at Hingna Police Station under the provision of Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act and Information Technology Act.

Advertisement

On Saturday they were produced before the Remand Court at Hingna. The investigation agency alleged that they are the member of international racket and sought PCR of the accused person so as unearth their syndicate and from who they have taken the Gambling App and there password. Further they have to investigate the transaction which is made by them and which web link thy were using for commission of their illegal act.

The counsel for the accused person opposed the application of the prosection that the accused persons have been falsely implicated in the present matter and they have not committed offece as alleged by the prosecution. That the investigation agency had already seized the mobile phones of the accused person and they have duly cooperated with the investigation by providing all the information which they were possessing. That nothing is to be recovered from the accused persons and further they are ready to cooperate with the investigation purpose. The reason stated for seeking PCR of the accused person is not justified and the person liberty of the accused person cannot be curtail in such a casual manner. Further is not alleged by the investigation agency that they are not cooperating in the investigation. Therefore prayed for releasing the accused perons on bail.

After hearing arguments of both sides and appreciating arguments of defence, Justice Al Amoodi AK has granted bail to the accused persons.

Adv. Hitesh Khandwani appeared for accused namely Darshan Goyel, Sunil Amesur, Jaikishan Krishnani an Adv. Smt. Giritkar appeared for accused Pratik Mantri

APP Pandey represented prosecution.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement