Published On : Sun, Sep 18th, 2022

Netizens storm the internet with memes after India vs Australia Nagpur match tickets get sold out

Nagpur: Sold out! Sold Out! Sold out! was the only message Nagpurkars woke up to on Sunday morning.

The scheduled India Vs Australia T20 match tickets got sold out in just a few minutes, leaving Nagpurkars in a confused and angry state. Citizens took to social media to express their anger and disappointment and started questioning as to how the tickets got sold out so early.

Netizens in no time started making memes regarding the whole situation. Take a look.

