Governor Koshyari, Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh attend Culmination of Beach Cleanliness Campaign

Mumbai – Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari accompanied by Union Minister of State for Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh attended the Culmination ceremony of the 75 day long ‘Swachha Sagar Surakshit Sagar’ initiative at Juhu Chowpatty in Mumbai.

Member of Parliament Punam Mahajan, Secretary Ministry of Earth Sciences Dr. M Ravichandranan, Director General of Coast Guard Dr. V. S. Pathania, playback singer Anuradha Paudwal, Satish Modh and volunteers of NCC, NGOs and Coast Guard were present.

