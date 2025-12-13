Nelson Luxe Launches in Nagpur, Sets New Standard in Mother & Child Healthcare

Advertisement

Nagpur:Nelson Group has announced the launch of Nelson Luxe – Premium Mother & Child Care Hospital, a first-of-its-kind healthcare facility in Nagpur that brings together advanced clinical excellence and luxury-led care for mothers and newborns. Located at Deshpande Layout, Central Avenue, the hospital will be inaugurated on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 12 noon by Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, in the presence of Shri Datta Meghe, Shri Sagar Meghe, and Hingna MLA Shri Samir Meghe.

The announcement was made during a press conference addressed by Dr. Sonalkumar Bhagat, Chief Executive Officer, along with senior specialists and consultant doctors from obstetrics, neonatology, paediatrics, fertility and women’s health.

Addressing the media, Dr. Sonalkumar Bhagat said that Nelson Luxe has been envisioned as more than just a hospital. He stated that the focus is on delivering the highest standards of medical care while ensuring a warm, comforting and refined environment for mothers and babies. Backed by an experienced medical team and advanced technology, the hospital aims to redefine maternity and child care in central India.

Renowned paediatrician Dr. Satish Deopujari said that Nelson Luxe has been designed to combine clinical expertise with dignity and comfort. He added that the emphasis is on holistic care that supports not just treatment, but the overall well-being of mothers, newborns and their families.

Positioned with the philosophy of “Beyond Birthing,” Nelson Luxe integrates cutting-edge medical infrastructure, personalised care pathways and thoughtfully curated hospitality services. The hospital offers Level III NICU facilities, advanced Labour Delivery Recovery (LDR) suites, a dedicated Paediatric ICU, specialised mother recovery rooms, emergency services and high-tech operation theatres equipped with modern monitoring and safety systems.

In addition to clinical excellence, Nelson Luxe focuses on redefining comfort for new mothers through hotel-style premium rooms and suites, calming interiors designed to reduce stress, and customised birthing packages that allow families to choose care experiences tailored to their needs.

The hospital provides a comprehensive range of services including obstetrics and high-risk pregnancy care, neonatal and paediatric super-specialty services, lactation support, nutrition counselling, postpartum care, fertility services and women’s wellness clinics.

With over 18 years of legacy in mother and child care, Nelson Group is a trusted name in paediatrics and neonatology across the region. The group is also known nationally for innovations and research in paediatric and gynaecological care, guided by Dr. Satish Deopujari, who is recognised for his contributions to medical research and patents. Through Nelson Luxe, the group expands its vision by blending premium hospitality with world-class healthcare delivery.

