Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan make youths feel proud to be an Indian – Dr. Vikas Mahatme, MP, Rajya Sabha

National Integration camp by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan began in Nagpur

Nagpur: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan gives a new identity and energy to youths who take part in its various initiatives. It also make feel them proud to be an India, opined Dr. Vikas Mahatme, Member of Parliament ,Rajya Sabha today in Nagpur.

National Integration Camp under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ campaign was inaugurated today by him in Mission India campus of Khadgao Road of Nagpur. Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYAS) has organised this camp which is from 21 to 25 February 2020. Around 300 youth from about 14 states have come together to showcase their cultural talent at this camp.

The outline of the 5 day Camp was given by Mr. Udaybir, District Youth Coordinator. Nehru Yuva Kendra, Nagpur. Dr.Regi Lukas, Director of Mission India said, “We have got one life and we have to make the best of it” and also told that how we can contribute from the development society and also for the Country.

Sharad Salunkhe, Deputy Director, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Maharashtra and Goa; Hitendra Vaidya, District Youth Co-ordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhandara; Snehal Basutkar, District Youth Co-ordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra Amravati, Shivdhan Sharma, District Youth Co-ordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Wardha; Shruti Dongare, District Youth Co-ordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Gondiya were present in the inaugural session. Mr.Hitendra Vaidya, District Youth Coordinator. Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhandara presented vote of thanks.