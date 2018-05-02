Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Feb 24th, 2020
    Governor releases Diamond Jubilee Commemorative Stamp on Indian Journal of Ophthalmology

    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released a Commemorative Stamp and Special Cover on the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday (22 Feb).

    The Commemorative Stamp was released to mark the 60 years of the publication of the scientific journal brought out by the All India Ophthalmological Society.

    Speaking on the occasion, the Governor called for greater research and innovation in Ophthalmology.

    H C Agarwal, Post Master General, Maharashtra Circle, Prof S Natarajan, outgoing President of All India Ophthalmological Society, Prof Mahipal Singh Sachdev, President, Dr Barun Nayak, Vice President, Prof Namrata Sharma, Honorary General Secretary, Dr Lalit Varma, Chairman, Scientific Committee and Dr Santosh Honavar, Editor of the Journal were prominent among those present.

