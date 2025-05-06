Negligence of Warden at Nagpur Agricultural College: Took Students to Watch a Movie Late at Night

Advertisement



Nagpur: Shocking information has come to light from the hostel of Dr. Punjabrao Deshmukh Agricultural College, a prestigious government agricultural college in Nagpur, the second capital of the state. Normally, students are prohibited from leaving the hostel after dark, but the warden of the hostel took some male and female students to watch a movie between 9 PM and 12 AM. This has raised serious questions about the responsibility and regulatory capabilities of the hostel administration. In this regard, ‘Nagpur Today’ reached out to the administrative officer of Dr. Punjabrao Deshmukh Agricultural College, Vilas Atkare. Atkare stated that the incident is condemnable and that action would be taken to suspend the concerned warden.

Violation of Government Rules, Safety of Female Students at Risk

According to the state government’s hostel guidelines, female students are prohibited from going outside after a specific time. However, if the warden herself is violating these rules, what can be expected from other disciplinary aspects of the institution? This incident is not just a reflection of administrative laxity, but it also poses a serious risk to the safety of female students.

Parents’ Trust Shaken, Administration Silent

Parents chose the hostel to ensure the safety of their children, but after hearing that the warden sent students out to watch a movie at night, their trust has been shaken. What’s even more concerning is that no clear action has been taken yet regarding this incident.

Questions Pile Up – Who Will Answer?

Why is the warden, who took the students late at night, still in service?

Why is the principal remaining silent about the incident?

What stance will the State Agricultural University take on this issue?

Responsibility of the Administration and Authorities

It is expected that women’s organizations, parent associations, and social groups will take notice of this incident. Not only has discipline been violated, but the fundamental right to the safety of female students has also been compromised. In light of this, an immediate inquiry and suspension of the erring hostel officers is crucial. Otherwise, such incidents could tarnish the institution’s reputation.

