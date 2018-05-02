Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, May 17th, 2021
    Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    NEFT to remain unavailable for 14 hrs on Sunday

    The popular National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system for online transfer of funds will remain unavailable for 14 hours from Saturday mid-night till Sunday afternoon due technical upgrade, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

    NEFT is a nation-wide centralised payment system owned and operated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

    It is available round the clock availability on all days of the year. A technical upgrade of NEFT, targeted to enhance the performance and resilience, is scheduled after the close of business of May 22, 2021, RBI said in a statement.

    “Accordingly, NEFT service will not be available from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hrs on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The RTGS system will continue to be operational as usual during this period,” the RBI said.

    The RBI has asked banks to inform their customers to plan their payment operations accordingly. Similar technical upgrade for real-time gross settlement (RTGS) was completed on April 18, 2021.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Daughter kills drunkard step-father over sexual abuse in Hingna
    Daughter kills drunkard step-father over sexual abuse in Hingna
    Unrevised data showing no slots on CoWin website, people can get their jab directly at centres: Nagpur Mayor
    Unrevised data showing no slots on CoWin website, people can get their jab directly at centres: Nagpur Mayor
    वाढदिवस साजरा करण्यास गेलेल्या बाप -लेकाचा तलावात बुडून मृत्यू
    वाढदिवस साजरा करण्यास गेलेल्या बाप -लेकाचा तलावात बुडून मृत्यू
    आधुनिक जीवन शैली बढा रही उच्च रक्तचाप की समस्या: डॉ. प्रितम भि. गेडाम
    आधुनिक जीवन शैली बढा रही उच्च रक्तचाप की समस्या: डॉ. प्रितम भि. गेडाम
    अवैद्य देशी, विदेशी दारू विकताना आरोपीस पकडले
    अवैद्य देशी, विदेशी दारू विकताना आरोपीस पकडले
    National summit for special needs parents 2021
    National summit for special needs parents 2021
    तिवारी,रेड्डी व दुबे गुट भिड़ंत
    तिवारी,रेड्डी व दुबे गुट भिड़ंत
    Man found dead in Ambazari Lake
    Man found dead in Ambazari Lake
    Dr. S S Uttarwar Delivers Webinar on NEP For Amrutwahini College of Engineering, Sangamner.
    Dr. S S Uttarwar Delivers Webinar on NEP For Amrutwahini College of Engineering, Sangamner.
    IT Commr booked for raping doctor
    IT Commr booked for raping doctor
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145