NEERI to host ‘One Week One Lab’ events from April 8 to 13 in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research — National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIRNEERI), Nagpur will organise ‘One week one lab’ programme from April8 to 13 at NEERI, Wardha Road.

Started on April 8, 1958, the day also marks the foundation day of NEERI. The event will be inaugurated by Dr S Chandrashekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. He will also inaugurate the Centre of Excellence (CoE) on climate change research.

Speaking during the press conference, Dr Atul Vaidya, Director, CSIR-NEERI said the institute will reach out to the society and stake holders during the week-long programme. It will connect to the general public, farmers, students, teachers and others on this occasion. The CSIR-NEERI scientists will also explore opportunities for collaboration with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), industry and Government as a part of the nation’s green development plan, to address environmental issues and solutions aligning with the Government of India’s mission on ecology and environment.

On the first day, a session on ‘Women Empowerment’ and ‘Green skill for sustainable development’ will be held. Day two will be a public outreach programme in which the institutes research, development and achievements will be showcased to the general public followed by an interactive session with the scientists. A special interactive session will be organised for the invited public representatives.

On day three, rural and forest outreach programme will focus on subjects of water and solid waste management, forestry and interaction with farmers. Fourth day is dedicated for student outreach programme to foster creativity and imagination in young minds to support Atal Innovation Mission. 5000 students from various schools are expected to visit NEERI on this day.

Industry and MSME meet on inclusive and sustainable development will be held on day five. It will explore opportunities for collaboration as a part of the nation’s green development plan, showcasing CSIR-NEERI’s expertise and competence. On the last day, a meet with the state, district and urban local administration bodies is scheduled with an aim to explore the region-specific environmental aspects. This will be followed by the valedictory function.

