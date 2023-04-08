Logistics Park India Pvt Ltd celebrates World Health Day

Nagpur: Logistics Park India Pvt Ltd., Central India’s leading 3 PL logistics and warehousing management company, organised “Walkathon – Health For All” on Friday, April 7, for spreading the health awareness among the team members. Having good health is the top most priority for anyone to enjoy hassle free life.

Logistics Park India Pvt. Ltd. has been organising various CSR activities as the company believes in the philosophy of fulfilling its social commitments towards social, environmental fronts.

Organizing “Walkathon- Health For All” a symbolic activity has been planned to celebrate World Health Day and to make the team members aware about the importance of having a good health and also to motivate to start regularizing their lifestyle. More than 300 team members participated and all were thrilled to be a part of this meaningful drive.

About Logistics Park India Pvt. Ltd.

Logistics Park India Pvt. Ltd. is a leading 3 PL logistics, warehouse management & Supply Chain Management company. Having an extensive experience of 30 years in the Industry, the company won more than 275 awards for best management company and national awards for quality management and business excellence. The warehouse spread over more than 100 acre land where 22 lakh sq.ft. operational warehousing space is fully operational.

Logistics Park India Pvt Ltd is the most advanced and integrated Logistics Company, serving more than 50 National, International clients of industries such as FMCD, FMCG, Industrial Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive etc.

Logistics Park India Pvt. Ltd. is the first company getting ISO Certification in 3PL business in India.

