Need to know stats ahead of pending IPL 13 start

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League should have been well underway by now, but like most sporting competitions across the world, has sadly ground to an unexpected halt.

Due to commence on 29 March, the IPL has been forced to postpone the competition indefinitely, pending further developments on India’s current lockdown status. However, just this week a number of media outlets have reported that the UAE has been in talks to host the tournament in a surprise bid to get proceedings moving as fast as possible.

The search for alternative measures comes as no surprise as the BCCI, the IPL’s governing body is expected to suffer a loss of about Rs 4,000 crore if the competition goes unplayed this year.

It serves as a gentle reminder that with such popularity across the globe, and with so much at stake, the IPL could be set to get underway in a matter of weeks if the will is there. With European sporting bodies in the football world pushing for a restart to their seasons it could see the BCCI push for a commencement of the IPL season sooner than expected.

It makes it a perfect time for cricket lovers to brush up on their general knowledge, as we unveil the need to know stats and general advice for Indian players ahead of the IPL 13.

2019 Batting Leaders

It comes as no surprise that big hitting batsman André Russell tops not one but two of last year’s batting leader stats lists. The Jamaican topped both stats tables for most sixes at 52, way out in front of second placed Chris Gale when turning out for Kolkata Knight Riders last time round. On top of that, the West Indies Batsman registered the best strike rate at 204.81, some way ahead of other contenders, including teammate Sunil Narine.

2019 Bowling Leaders

Champions Mumbai Indians topped the leaderboards for bowling stats last time round with Anukul Roy earning the rights to both best bowling average and best economy, while teammate Alzarri Joseph topped the stats for best bowling figures.

Bihar native Anukul Roy shot to fame after being named in India’s 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Squad and took joint-highest wicket taker in the tournament.

Anukul in some respects still plays second fiddle to senior left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya, but is a mercurial talent and definitely one to watch when this season’s IPL gets underway.

Honourable mentions from last season have to go to Delhi Capitals Jagadeesha Suchith and Kagiso Rabada who claimed second and fourth spots in the table for best bowling averages for their side.

Most wickets 2019

Super Kings Imran Tahir led the line for most wickets last time round, just pipping Delhi Capitals Kagiso Rabada by a single wicket. Tahir is joined by teammates Deepak Char and Harbhajan Singh in the top ten wicket takers for last season, making Chennai one of the most dangerous prospects this time round.

Who do the experts favour?

Regardless of the break in the build up to this year’s IPL season, the experts were out early with their predictions. In no shock move they backed both of last year’s finalists as favourites to take this season’s title. Current champions Mumbai Indians are favourites, with Chennai Super Kings, who hold the honour of most final appearances are also among the favourites.

In a surprise move, 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have been named as second favourites by many experts and outlets to take the tournament by storm this time round.

It has led Sunrisers captain David Warner to proudly proclaim the Hyderabad-based outfit have the best death bowling in the entirety of the IPL. With the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan in the mix, it’s no wonder that they have full flowing confidence going forward into this year’s season.

You can find everything you need to know about IPL 13 with a full IPL guide ahead of the highly anticipated start to this season’s iteration of the world’s biggest cricket tournament.