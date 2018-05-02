Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur : English daily staff tests positive for COVID-19

    Nagpur: A female employee of a prominent English daily being circulated from Nagpur, reportedly tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on late Tuesday night.

    The employee, working as administration staff of this newspaper was initially found symptomatic for the virus borne disease. Following this, her swab was sent for testing and report came positive for the virus.

    An unconfirmed report stated that the process to seal the office was started.

