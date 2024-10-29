Nearly 11,000 Nominations Filed for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Advertisement

Mumbai/Nagpur: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer has announced that a total of 10,995 nomination papers have been submitted by 7,995 candidates across Maharashtra for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections. The nominations cover all 288 constituencies in the state, with candidates vying for a spot in the assembly as the filing period concluded on October 29, 2024.

The substantial number of nominations reflects the intense competition and high political interest in this election cycle. With this latest update, the election office is set to begin the scrutiny process to finalize the candidate list for the much-anticipated polls.

The deadline to withdraw nominations is November 4. Results for the 288 assembly constituencies will be announced on November 23

