NDS takes action against 5 firms for using banned plastic bags, dumping building material on roads

Nagpur: The Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) of NMC on Wednesday initiated action against traders in Dharampeth, Gandhibagh and Lakadganj Zones for using banned plastic bags. The Squad raided Aradhana Sadi Centre in Sitabuldi Super Market in Dharampeth Zone and recovered a fine Rs 5,000 for using plastic bags.

In Gandhibagh Zone, the NDS took action against Itwari-based Sai Baba Plastics and recovered Rs 5000 fine. Similarly, in Lakadganj Zone, a shop named Manavhi Collection at Gulshan Nagar faced the NDS action for using banned plastic bags. A fine of Rs 5000 was recovered from the offending trader.

Krishna Builders in Hiwri Nagar under Lakadganj Zone also faced the action as NDS recovered Rs 10,000 fine from it for dumping construction material on the road. Similarly, a fine of Rs 10,000 was recovered from Associates Builders in Byramji Town in Mangalwari Zone for putting building material along the road.

The NMC’s NDS took action against total five firms and recovered fine of Rs 53,000 from them. The action was initiated under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B and under the leadership of NDS Chief Veersen Tambe and his team.