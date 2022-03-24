MP Shri Praful Patel Visits Nagpur Metro, Lauds Project Work

NAGPUR: Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha Shri Praful Patel today visited Maha Metro Nagpur project. Shri Patel also rode the Metro train from Airport Metro Station to Sitabuldi Interchange and then to Zero Mile Freedom Park Metro Station. Shri Patel was extremely appreciative of the way the Metro Project has been executed in Nagpur.

Shri Patel boarded the Metro train from Airport Metro Station. Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit welcomed Shri Patel at the Airport Metro Station and accompanied him during the visit. Shri Patel deboarded at Sitabuldi Interchange and saw the facilities at the Metro Station. He further boarded train for Zero Mile Freedom Park Metro Station. There he got down to see various features and facilities provided there.

During the visit, Dr Dixit briefed Shri Patel about various features provided for commuters’ convenience, at the two stations. He also briefed Shri Patel about Freedom Park Station – which was named to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Later Shri Patel travelled to Metro Bhavan and also saw the various unique features of the building.

During the Metro ride, Shri Patel also saw the other projects executed by Maha Metro including the Double Decker over Wardha Road. Maha Metro has conceived a world class infrastructure project which has been benefitting the citizens in a big way, he said. He appreciated the way minor aspects have been taken care of while executing the project.



The project will get a further boost after commercial services on the remaining two lines from Sitabuldi Interchange to Prajapati Nagar Metro Station and Kasturchand Park to Automotive Square Metro Station are started, he further said. Shri Patel also sought further details on the various aspects of the Nagpur Project.

“The Nagpur Metro is one of the most futuristic, well designed and equally well executed project. The very face and profile of Nagpur city has changed with the completion of Phase I of the project,’’ he observed and congratulated MD Dr Dixit and team for the hard work and dedication with enthusiasm in conceiving and completing the marvellous project.

In his meeting at Metro Bhavan, Shri Patel was further briefed about the Metro project and its various aspects and unique features. Maha Metro officials including Director (Project) Shri Mahesh Kumar, Director (Rolling Stock) Shri Sunil Mathur, Director (Strategic Planning) Shri Anil Kokate were present during the meeting held at Metro Bhavan. Shri Patel was presented with a memento by MD Dr Brijesh Dixit.