NDS slaps Rs 50,000 fine on Platina Hospital for dumping medical waste

Nagpur: The Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has slapped Rs 50,000 fine on Platina Heart Hospital in Sitabuldi for dumping medical waste in garbage here, on Thursday.

Platina Heart Hospital reportedly dumped the medical waste along with garbage posing a grievous threat to the health of locals. Following which, the NDS team slapped the fine.

The NDS team has also seized 25 kilograms of plastic by raiding four different locations in Itwari, Dhatoli, Cotton Market and Lakadganj. Rs 20,000 fine were slapped in this connection.

